Easter is coming and yes, the Marsol Friday Market will be open next week on Good Friday and every Friday all summer long. While our snowbirds fly north, our growing expatriate community can count on the Marsol Market being open every Friday and once a month for our great BAZAAR.

Ricardo Mazcal has become an important anchor at the Marsol Friday Market, helping dozens and dozens of people with his herbal remedies, creams and lotions. Ricardo had to translate much of his great grandmother’s formulae from Nahuatl to Spanish when he finally decided to leave the US and return to his native country: Mexico.

He was obese and had just been diagnosed with cancer.

He moved, changed his lifestyle and took up where his great grandma left off and has made a big dent in helping the population of Vallarta to look, feel and BE healthier. Ricardo continues to add products as need and demand arise; it’s a slow handmade process that he does by himself to ensure the quality of everything he makes remains consistent and pure.

Joins us every Friday for great music by Gabriel Reyes, wonderful goodies in our Food Court, clothes, jewellery, leather goods, paintings and much, much more.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

