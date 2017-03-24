Nearly everyone loves croissants – they are light, airy and buttery. What happens at the Croissant Pastry Shop is they get stuffed with cheese and ham and all kinds of other delicious treats. Stop by Marsol on Fridays in our Food Court and pick up an assortment along with a baguette. They cater private parties and will also deliver if you happen to have a small café that needs just a few food items.

Tortilla soup will go along just fine with French bread…the rich aromas float through the Market all day long! Sean will have his oriental pot stickers bubbling away.

Next time you stop for a sticky bun or chunk of angel food cake from Kim, ask her about the dog treats she bakes. All profits go to LADRA Puerto Vallarta. And, if you are walking with a dog – the dog will take YOU to Kim. Kim apparently, makes very tasty dog treats!

Our monthly Bazaar is next week! If you are planning to close up your house or condo for the summer, join us next Tuesday here at the Marsol Hotel from 10 to 2 and get rid of things that are taking up too much space in your life! If it’s legal, you can sell it! See Sherry this Friday at Market to reserve your table for March 28.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 to 1:30 pm.