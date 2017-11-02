…and let the festivities begin! Our Christmas tree is up at the very front of our Market in the famous Marsol Hotel lobby, one of the oldest hotels in Vallarta. Each week we are busier and busier with returning vendors, tourists and expats.

Juan Manuel is an amazing ‘found artist’. He searches the beaches and river beds for interesting stones and bits of flotsam and jetsam to create his creatures from those found objects with pieces of wire and the occasional feather. Iguanas are Juan Manuel’s biggest sellers and he makes them in all sizes up to nearly two meters in length! They are instant ‘attention getters’ sitting on a coffee table or put one (or two!) in your garden.

We have coffee from Chiapas that is grown on Ausel’s family plantation, picked and hand roasted in a wood oven. It’s a very hands-on/labour intensive family operation and the result? Aromatic, delicious coffee. Take some home for gifts; either ground or whole beans in two different roasts.

David and Elizabeth have been with the Marsol Friday Market from day one and stay all summer long, each week spreading their fabulous array of sterling silver jewelry – rings, pendants, bracelets, chains, everything you can imagine and more.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

