Everyone’s favourite beach vendor is back at Marsol for our winter season! Jorge’s delightful personality is reflected in his collection of silver jewelry set with huge colorful stones and intriguing designs in rings, pendants and fabulous bracelets. As he has done for years walking up and down the beach…if he doesn’t have it today, he’ll find it tomorrow. Welcome back, Jorge!

Assorted types of cheesecakes, mini loaves of carrot bread, cupcakes, amazing (huge!) cinnamon buns smothered in cream cheese icing, moist zucchini bread and now pineapple upside down cake has been added to the repertoire of La Dulce Vida. Andrea and James are creating new treats every week and can and will bake anything – preorder and pick up Friday at the Marsol Market. See their ad on this page!

Ricardo Mazcal, our herbalist, is getting so many new clients he is advising them to arrive when Market opens to be assured of having enough of what you need to get you through the week. His latest treatment – to get rid of crepey (creepy!) skin is attracting both men and women like bees to honey.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

