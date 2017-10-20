Barbara Peters is back! With gorgeous jewelry and wonderful original art works, prints and giclees to decorate your home. See her new website for details and lots of photos decor-artpv.simplesite.com

Ciro is back, too! He is roasting pecans in brown sugar…just follow your nose outside to our Food Court. He has a great assortment of typical and not-so-typical Mexican candies and peanuts, pistachios, almonds and more.

Our resident herbalist, Ricardo Mazcal, has unveiled his latest three-step/three-product treatment plan. This treatment will help eliminate crepey skin…eyelids, neck, back of saggy arms – wherever it occurs. First step is to use Ricardo’s “Neem Scrub” on slightly damp skin followed by a few minutes under a warm towel soaked in chamomile tea. Then, apply Ricardo’s “Anti-Crepey Skin Cream” composed of many ingredients including collagen and retinol. Seal all of that with a spritz of his lavender infused “Body Lotion” and wake up in the morning with fewer wrinkles and less saggy skin. He suggests taking a selfie before starting this therapy and another in two weeks. He’s quite sure you will be startled by the results. What are you waiting for?

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

