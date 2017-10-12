With our Winter Market just three weeks away, regular vendors are sprucing up their wares and creating new and exciting products for our visiting snowbirds and new expats. Juan Manual was back last week with a table full of wire and stone daemons and faeries and fanciful ‘objects’. Delightful creatures!

Blanca was back as well, with her line of therapeutic masks. And, she brought her husband who makes mini calzones! These warm Italian treats will be available all season long. Take an assortment home.

If cupcakes, zucchini bread, cinnamon buns and Bailey’s cake were not enough – La Dulce Vida is introducing fresh pumpkin pie that will be available by the slice or whole pie until after American Thanksgiving! This pie is made completely from scratch that had husband James hitting many stores and markets searching for fresh pumpkins to keep wife Andrea busy baking. The result? Bypass the turkey and all the trimmings and head straight for the pumpkin pie and whipped cream!

Carrie will be with us until mid-November, sharing her wonderful Fridas and fabulous jewelry.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

