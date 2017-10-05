Marsol Friday Market by the Pier

There are few streets in Old Town as lovely to walk down as Francisca Rodriguez otherwise known as Pier Street. New plantings and gorgeous mosaic covered benches by Nat Moraga invite one to sit and revel in the tropical lushness. The Marsol Hotel has been open for business for more than 50 years and it has been the Marsol Friday Market’s year-round space for nearly three years. We have a wide variety of more than 50 vendors during the winter season; in the summertime we are fewer but the quality remains!

La Dulce Vida has branched into New York Cheesecake! Heavy as sin (as it is meant to be!), beautifully decorated, and the taste? Sin has already been mentioned but can be repeated. Try them and buy two in case you have to share. Also, new rolls – very akin to Western Canadian “Parker House Rolls” (anyone remember them?) So fresh with a touch of sweetness. Slap on some good salted butter and call it lunch all by itself.

David and Elizabeth have added some gold pieces to their stunning array of sterling silver. A magnificent yellow topaz glows beside gold bangles and fine chains.

Ricardo Mazcal is garnering new clients every week with his amazing herbal extracts and tinctures. Ask to try his new tonic; more than 20 different herbs combined. Excellent taste!

The Marsol Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

