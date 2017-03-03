Ganoderma is one those ancient Oriental remedies that has filtered down to us in the West and is growing in popularity as people who use it are becoming healthier. Ganoderma is hard to find as it grows naturally as a tree mushroom in Japan. One company, based in Canada, has independent distributors and the Marsol Friday Market has Lynne Sutherland who can and will share her knowledge about this amazing organic mushroom and its myriad applications for our bodies. There has never been a case of toxicity or overdose with this tea and the only “side effects” it can cause are good ones! Go and see Lynne.

Lalo has been buying and selling fine jewellery for more than 50 years. He doesn’t limit himself to gold or sterling silver; to diamonds or pearls – rather he has an eclectic (to say the least!) array of necklaces, pendants, rings, bracelets, earrings and more. Lalo’s pieces are from the 1920’s up to and included last week’s particular piece that caught his eye. He often has broken bits from one era mixed in with something he liked the color of at one time and has them remade into something completely different. Stop by and say hello; his collection is as wonderful to look at as the story behind how each beautifully displayed piece came to him.

Monica has Limoncello! Find her, get some ciabatta and try a sample of her delicious new drink!

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 to 1:30 pm.