Andrea, of La Dulce Vida, is happy having husband James home from the U.S. Between the two of them, the innovative ideas for new baked treats will not stop! They are experimenting, improving, improvising and getting better – together. Welcome back, James; lots of sweet work to be done! Try the latest carrot/zucchini loaves…amazing.

A head’s up for those of you who use Ricardo Mazcal’s herb-based, natural products. He is working on a new elixir to help tighten skin that will actually work in our moisture-laden tropical air. The saggy skin he is targeting is under-the-eyes and jowly, crepe-y (creepy!) turkey necks! If you have mosquito bites that bother you, or are sunburned, try some Chilcoatl Plus, either in a small roll-on or lotion. It is a mild topical anesthetic for pain that also kills bacteria and viruses. If he has some raw material at hand, he will give you a tiny piece to chew. Very interesting and super versatile herb!

Marcia is back! Come and say hello and see what’s new and distinctly different.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

