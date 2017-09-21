Our silversmiths, David and Elizabeth Ruesga, were finally able to make it to Market last week; our torrential summer rains have had them virtually trapped at home. Their amazing array of natural and manmade stones dazzle the eyes in sparking sterling silver settings.

Andrea keeps reinventing her selections of incredible edibles with fresh brioche, cupcakes, birthday cakes and fine zucchini breads – some with lemon frosting. Deelish! And cookies and whatever strikes her fancy to make. You can pre-order and pick up every Marsol Friday Market. Have a taste first, add, subtract – talk to Andrea – throw some ideas around. That’s what La Dulce is all about.

Check Carrie’s handmade jewelry. Her pendants are replicas of her often sizeable pieces of art. Carrie handcrafts each link between lovely freshwater pearls and semi-precious stones and crystals. And, with Day of the Dead coming up fast, your home needs one of Carrie’s miniature altars. They are masterpieces using multimedia detailing with everything painstakingly hand made.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

