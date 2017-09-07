The Marsol Friday Market welcomes award-winning artist Carrie Eckert who will be spending the next couple of months in Vallarta. Her work is often three dimensional, found art – her collage/assemblage pieces are found in galleries in California. She creates miniatures of her large canvasses, protects them with resin then builds a necklace around each pendant using semi-precious stones and gold or silver wire and even makes the bezels. Carrie also has prints of her large pieces that she embellishes with paint and found objects. Make sure to look carefully at Carrie’s wonderful shrines. She will accept commission work so come and visit her soon and get your orders in pronto.

Order a non-birthday/non-anniversary cake this Friday. Why wait for someone else’s special day to eat cake? It’s Thursday (or Friday) so eat cake! Talk to Andrea about your delicious cake idea for the most important person in your life: YOU. Then pick it up on Friday at the Marsol Market, take it home and indulge yourself. Nowhere is it written you have to share. La Dulce Vida will exceed your expectations; oh, and Andrea will also make birthday cakes.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

