When you are out strolling down Vallarta’s most famous beach – Los Muertos – don’t miss walking to the end of the new pier. What a beautiful sight both looking over the water and behind you, looking up Francisca Rodriguez street, recently replanted, repainted and lovely: what an entrance to the Marsol Friday Market! Come in – you are welcome.

Inside you will find David and Elizabeth Ruesga’s tables, laden with silver and dazzling stones both natural and man-made. A staggering variety of rings, pendants, necklaces, and bracelets all affordable and yes, they do take credit cards! Knowledgeable and helpful in two languages; they can explain the markings on all Mexican authentic silver products, and will easily resize your rings.

Andrea, of La Dulce Vida, can reproduce your child’s favourite book cover for his or her next birthday cake! Come into Marsol Friday Market, discuss sizes, flavours and book titles with Andrea, come back the following Friday and pick it up! A genuinely loving way to celebrate anyone’s birthday. What’s YOUR favourite book cover?

Ricardo is fighting back against obesity and pain. The knowledge of four generations of natural herbalists in Ricardo’s family can help you overcome both and so very much more. Again, help can be had in two languages. And, you don’t have to be either overweight or in pain to benefit from Ricardo’s myriad of natural products – save your skin! Make your face softer, smoother and with less ‘LINEAGE’ in less than two weeks’ time.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

