La Dulce Vida – The Sweet Life – is a different kind of bakery; leaving you with the decision of having exactly what you want…when you want it! Order cakes, bread, cupcakes – almost anything baked with or without gluten and pick up your finished product every Friday at the Marsol Market – baked very early that morning! Talk to Andrea if you have a birthday/wedding, going-away or a welcome-back party coming up and she will make what you want. Shopping ‘local’ has never tasted so good.

Ricardo’s “Maz Mix” is fueling a lot of folks in Vallarta and indeed, around the world. Mixed with one or two liters of water/day depending on your size and requirements, will give you all the amino acids, vitamins and minerals you need to shine. Your energy levels will increase and you will feel and be better.

The tapping sound you may hear at the Marsol Market is David Ruesga making a ring larger. Skilled as a gold and silversmith, repairing jewelry is also part of his job. Bring treasured pieces you cannot wear and see if he can fix them for you.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

