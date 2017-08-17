Many people use the Marsol Friday Market as a place to meet up with friends – before or after the beach, or to go for lunch close by in Olas Altas or just to shop. The Marsol Market is also one of the “South Side Pick-up” spots for La Dulce Vida – order your special cakes, fruit/veggie loaves or fresh bread online or by phone then pick them up at the Friday Market before 1:30 pm. It’s a painless way to shop!

Elizabeth and David are always on hand to explain the differences in silver quality to Vallarta’s residents and tourists. If you need fine jewelry repaired, remember to bring it with you to Market and David will fix it; that includes resizing your rings.

We are expecting Juan Manuel back to Market bringing his wire dragons, birds and other fanciful creatures with him. And, if you need a refrigerator, microwave or anything connected to gas repaired, talk to Juan Manuel – he is a genius fixing almost anything!

Marcia has introduced some of her Mexican Independence Day (September 16th) Flairs (feathers for your hair) from a one-centimeter size (imagine this on a baby girl’s head!) and up. Guys can show their Flairs on a shirt pocket, eyeglasses, on your dog’s leash and the larger sizes slip easily onto fingers to be worn as muy flamboyant rings for the occasion! Viva Mexico!

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

