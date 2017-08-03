The “Pier Street”, Francisca Rodriguez, is home to important businesses including Hotel Mercurio on the ‘other’ side of Olas Altas. Archie’s Wok, one of the first restaurants established in Vallarta and the Marsol Hotel, built more than 50 years ago, are on the beach side of Olas Altas.

Every Friday we celebrate the history of our street with a small Summer Market that becomes packed with vendors and visitors during the winter. For now, shopping is a leisurely stop on the way to the beach or back from a walk to the end of our magnificent pier; you’ll find us close to the front door in the lobby of the Marsol Hotel.

Talk to David, a goldsmith by trade, now making his designs in more affordable silver. He can enlarge your silver rings or explain the stampings that are required by Mexican law you will find on all silver jewelry.

Ricardo has perfected yet another formula using Chilcuague…a roll-on disinfectant, anti-fungal, anaesthetic and more. Roll this amazing herbal extract on burns or insect bites for immediate relief. It kills arthritic pain in joints, will instantly numb gum/tooth pain and give you sweet-smelling breath while boosting your immune system!

Andrea of La Dulce Vida presents zucchini bread and cupcakes often loaded with Baileys (!). Andrea can make any kind of cake – for your kid’s birthday party or your daughter’s wedding day – talk to her; she is delightful in two languages!

Marcia presents new silk collars, fabulous “Mixto” earrings and “Flairs” – feathers for your hair.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

