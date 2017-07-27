Most people who attend local artisan or farmer’s markets are already more discriminating than others and come prepared with empty bags into which they put their purchases. Taking it one step further, return your plastic or Styrofoam containers after gently washing them. They can be sterilized and reused. One step beyond that is to travel with your own piece or two of Tupperware. Say no to straws in your drinks and start packing your own containers. Baby steps, people; we can and must make a difference.

About a month ago at the Marsol Friday Market, a gentleman struck up a conversation with our Herbalist, Ricardo Mazcal. Suffering from cancer, this man complained about a painful open lesion on his leg. Ricardo recommended he try Guanabana extract and Chilcuague, a plant native to Guanajuato, with a most curious and delicious taste. Ricardo chatted with this same gentleman last week and learned his lesion is much reduced. Another in a long (and getting longer) list of clients Ricardo has helped. His creams and lotions and herbal mixtures – all made by his own hand – are becoming mainstays in households all over the world.

Marcia continues to add to her collection of “Mixto” earrings and “Palitos”, painted bamboo sticks for long hair with colorful embellishments. And “Flairs” – hair clips covered with colored ostrich and marabou feathers. Recycling at a whole new level!

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Related