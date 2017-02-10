Oscar and Veronica have been involved in “farmer’s” Markets since they started at the Paradise Community Center a few years ago here in Vallarta.

Both Veronica and Oscar are from Oaxaca where their respective families spend their days weaving and creating clothing and home accessories that are full of colour and textures that define that state in Mexico. Both of them are so friendly and welcoming, their English perfect and gracious. Find them at the Marsol Market and learn about the patterns and styles that make Oaxacan textiles so unique.

Against the back wall of the Marsol Market you will find Julio – a master craftsman of all things leather. Belts and handbags, coin purses and wallets. Even handmade shoes! One of Vallarta’s finest jewellery designers is Mathias Brustle. His displays are as stunning as his finished pieces.

Speak to Matias about your ideas and he will work with you to create a unique piece of jewellery you will treasure for a lifetime. If you come early enough, you will see Martha, tray held high over her head with glasses of freshly-squeezed orange juice. When her gigantic bag of oranges is finished so is her work day.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 to 1:30 pm.