If you are walking down “Pier Street” aka Fca. Rodriguez, in Old Town Vallarta, stop in and visit the vendors at the Market held every Friday in the Marsol Hotel lobby – one of Vallarta’s oldest beach hotels built more than half a century ago.

The ‘gentrification’ of Fca. Rodriguez began with tearing down the old pier and replacing it with the ultra-modern water taxi/tour boat ‘station’ we have now.

The Vallarta Garden Club and locale owners, Cindy from Archie’s Wok and Dee from Dee’s Coffee Shop, began making patios, a fab bike rack, breaking out the power hoses, cleaning up, building planters and adding trees and flowers to the mix. The result is stunning. While you are here, pop in and enjoy our Summer Marketplace. Considerably smaller than mid-winter and with a much more leisurely vibe, shop for everyone on your list and don’t forget you!

Take away a bag of cookies from La Dulce Vida; a container (or two) of hand crafted creams from Ricardo that will knock years off your face and some Maz Mix that will make your fat-loss-program as simple as drinking a bottle of water; and jeweled rings, pendants, bracelets, silk collars, feathers for your hair and so much more.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

