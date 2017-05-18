Our “Pier Street” that runs from Olas Altas out to the end of the pier has been refurbished by the Vallarta Garden Club with help from Nat Moraga’s mosaic work on the benches. It has become a welcome oasis in the Romantic Zone so thanks to everyone who planted and painted!

The Marsol is welcoming Andrea this week to our Summer Market. She is baking cakes, cookies, cupcakes, loads of gluten-free products and regular bread and muffins. She is happy to bake custom orders so see her this Friday for any special events you may have coming up.

The Market is also introducing Sonia who makes lovely cotton eye masks infused with aromatherapy to help you relax and she also makes comfortable slings to carry your yoga mat.

Jorge’s table is full of gorgeous silver jewellery; take your time looking and trying things on.



Barbara Peters has paintings and lots of new earrings she has made this past week. Ricardo has new creams and lotions, coffee (dark roast) has arrived from Chiapas and Marcia is introducing “Palitos”, bamboo hair sticks with jewelled accents.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Related