Our Summer Market has begun at the Marsol Hotel: We are happily receiving vendors and buyers from other markets that have closed until the fall. Our proximity to the most popular beach in the city – Los Muertos – makes it easy to go shopping and hit the beach on the same day.





Juan Manuel makes creatures from different kinds of wire then fills the forms with stones and other found objects. His creations run the gamut from witches and dragons to iguanas (likely Juan Manuel’s biggest seller) and flamingoes resplendent with real feathers. Juan Manuel also creates jewellery from found beach treasures mixing them with semi-precious stones and beads. Whatever pieces you find displayed will be uniquely strange and compelling and great conversation pieces for your coffee table or your garden! And, in case you are concerned, the creatures filled with stones, are not as heavy as you think.



Lovely Gaby crochets and embroiders handbags, dresses, blouses and beach cover-ups for women and girls. She also has gorgeous cotton silkscreened Tee shirts.

If you are looking for an unusual and very Mexican gift consider coffee from Chiapas. Either whole bean or ground, medium or dark roast, this coffee is grown and hand-roasted in a wood-fired oven on Ausel’s family ranch in Chiapas.

The Marsol’s monthly Bazaar takes place Tuesday, May 23 from 10 to 2. Everyone is welcome to come and sell whatever they have for sale! Reserve your space from Sherry or Marcia this Friday.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 to 1:30 pm.

