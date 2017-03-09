One of the Marsol Friday Market’s finest assets is Gabriel Reyes who entertains us every week. He sings traditional and current Mexican songs and plays classical guitar. His voice soars up to the high ceilings and floats into the air outside catching walkers-by unawares. They follow his voice into our bustling marketplace – what an introduction!

The other great draw is the incredible aromas of soup and other goodies being prepared in our Food Court, which is located on your left from the front entrance, just past Gabriel. Perogies, Asian pot stickers, tortilla soup, snack foods and more. Monica’s Italian breads, her new Limoncello – try some and take a liter home.

Kim is baking angel food cake and her amazing soft peanut butter cookies this week.

There’s a very narrow window for angel food cake – it cannot be made when the humidity is high and it isn’t so we are all in luck! Kim also has a ‘flourless’ chocolate cake; what it may lack in flour she makes up by tripling the amount of chocolate. Has to be, to taste that good!

Dark roast coffee is finally here from Chiapas. See Alan and Ausel. The medium roast is always available and is not quite as robust. By the way, Ausel’s family grows the coffee and roasts it in a brick oven on their ranch then they ship the coffee to Vallarta to be ground, packaged and sold. Look for them. And be sure to try a cup before you buy.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 to 1:30 pm.