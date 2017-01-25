In the busy hustle and bustle of the Marsol Market, there is a small space of calmness and quiet – her name is Kathryn. Kathryn is psychic – and before you dismiss that entirely – spend a few pesos and a few moments of your time… and have her read your cards. The days of ‘gypsy’ mumbo-jumbo are long gone (one hopes) and with Kathryn, you will encounter a truly lovely woman who has the extraordinary ability to plow through your energy field (they are complicated) and come up with suggestions or affirmations – whatever you need – to improve your life. While it is said all people have this innate ability, very few pursue and embrace this complex calling. Kathryn can and does; she is amazingly intuitive.

There is nothing quite like the smell of tortilla soup cooking! With the on-shore breeze wafting through the Market all day long, the aroma was intense and made everybody hungry. Add to that our slightly cooler-than-normal temperatures and Karen LaForge had a big job on her hands warming everyone up! Take some home for later.

All of this and so much more: furniture, paintings, artisans, clothing, Italian food, books and jewellery priced from 10 pesos to ???!!! Tours, fabulous music provided by Gabriel Reyes and warm welcomes to all from our vendors.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 to 1:30 pm.