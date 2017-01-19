Lilia is one of our Market’s most talented artists. She doesn’t paint or sculpt; she uses tiny pieces of coloured straw to create pictures that are often mistaken for photographs! If you take Lilia a photo, she can and will recreate it in straw – most certainly worthy of framing! Much of what Lilia creates are wonderful souvenirs of Vallarta – the Church of Guadalupe, the seahorse, beach and sunset themed already-framed pieces of art. They are small enough to slip into your suitcase or handbag; a true handmade treasure from Mexico.

Many people walking to the beach or to wander around our new Pier come into our Market because they are trying to find the source of the amazing voice they can hear coming from inside the Marsol Hotel. This magnificent voice singing in Spanish and playing his guitar belongs to the incredible performer, Gabriel Reyes.

Gabriel entertains our shoppers every Friday Market and he will also be singing at our monthly Bazaar next Tuesday, January 24th. It’s a completely different scene with some of the same vendors and lots of new ones. Join us from 10 to 2 pm.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 to 1:30 pm.