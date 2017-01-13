So many new things happening at Market! Traditional Eastern European pierogies! Mexican tortilla soup, pepper jellies and jams. Some of the pierogis (or, perogies) are frozen to take home.

We also have a woman who excels at tatting; the ancient art of handmaking narrow lace. Beautiful.

Organic eggs will be available this week, fresh brown eggs from a ranch in El Tuito.

Two regulars at Market, Sherry and Sean, remind readers that Sean’s delectable Asian dumplings are served hot and delicious every Friday and Sherry has a huge storeroom full of home furnishings!

Sherry is a personal shopper as well as an incredible interior designer. She buys and sells anything and everything that has to do with furnishing your home or condo. If you are selling, she will come, appraise, buy, consign, pick up, deliver; anything you need. Just ask. She will help choose and buy fabrics if you want to recover your worn sofa or make you draperies (including blackout curtains), build wrought iron furniture, railings, and bookshelves, whatever. Sherry has never turned down a job because it was too small…or too big.

See Barbara for handmade jewellery; her own and a few exquisite artists she represents.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 to 1:30 pm.