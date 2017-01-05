If you have not decided on a New Year’s Resolution – here’s one: support locally made products.

Not only will you be eating better quality food, you will look good wearing clothing someone’s hand has actually touched!

Estee Lauder and Lancome won’t lose any sleep because you are putting chemicals on your face and body, but Ricardo Mazcal does! Talk to Ricardo about his family’s herbal recipes, lotions, creams and extracts and create a more beautiful you inside and out.

Alan and Ausel make wonderful peanut brittle from a Louisiana recipe that’s over a hundred year’s old. Now, they are introducing coffee grown and roasted by Ausel’s family here in Mexico called “La Fortuna”.

The aroma matches the flavour – not too strong and certainly not weak. Darker, more robust roasting is coming in the near future. Airtight packaging is used for those purists who insist on grinding their own beans and for the finely ground coffee.

Alan and Ausel are, at this moment, the only retail outlet for this coffee.

You are welcome to sample a cup of this hand-roasted coffee (in a wood-fired oven on the plantation in Chiapas), before you take some home.

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 to 1:30 pm.