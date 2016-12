Last chance at the Marsol Friday Market to buy Christmas presents! Consider gifting Kim’s pastries; she’s had to add an additional table to display the seasonal goodies that include: angel food cake (with homemade lemon curd), sticky buns, beignets, butter tarts, muffins, scones, cookies (huge peanut butter…soft and decadent!) and much more. And, Kim never forgets her doggie-type friends.

By the way, all the proceeds of her homemade pet treats go directly to Las Animas Dog Rescue Association.

Give something completely different this Holiday Season: gift a Psychic Reading done by ex-pat Canadian Kathryn.

They can be done face to face personally or distant readings are also possible and viable. Invite Kathryn to your Christmas Posada to do tarot card readings for your guests. A caring, insightful gift for someone you love.

Paper made from tree bark involving intricate designs is centuries old and is made by only a few families in Mexico.

The Marsol Market is lucky indeed to have our own “papel amate” designer.

Fermin can and will explain the long, long process of creating these unusual and gorgeous pieces to decorate your home and/or office.

The most difficult will be in choosing your favourite composition; they are all exquisite.

Don’t forget to have all your treasures wrapped up beautifully by Carla and Starla!

The Marsol Friday Market by the Pier is open from 9:30 to 1:30 pm.