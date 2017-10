Markets Throughout Vallarta and Nayarit

There are regular markets called ‘tianguis’ that occur in many neighbourhoods throughout the week. You can usually buy fruits and veggies, clothing, household items.

The markets and events here represent local producers, artisans and entrepreneurs. Unless noted (*) most run from the first week of November through April.

Friday

*Marsol Friday Market by the Pier – 9:30 am -1:30 pm

Open every Friday all year located on Francisca Rodriguez street

Sayulita Mercado del Pueblo 9am -2 pm

*Southside Shuffle – 6-10 pm every other week starting November 24

20 shops along Basilio Badillo, in Old Town

Saturday

Olas Altas Farmer’s Market – 9:30 am – 2 pm at Lazaro Cardenas Park

*Three Hens & a Rooster Market 9 am – 1 pm

Every Saturday all year, locate at Venustiano Carranza 466

Los Mangos Market 9 am -2 pm – at 1001 Francisco Villa

Sunday

Huanacaxtle Farmer’s Market – 9am -2pm – Located at the La Cruz Marina

Tuesday

Riviera Market 9am – 2 pm Located in Nuevo Vallarta in the parking lot behind the Casino.

Wednesday

Bucerias Forever Spring Market – 9am – 1pm – Location TBD

*Vallarta ArtWalk – 6 pm – 10 pm See their map for locations. Opens Oct 26

Thursday

Bucerias ArtWalk – 7-9pm – along Lazaro Cardenas

*Marina Vallarta Night Market- 6 pm -10 pm – along the marina –

Opens October 19

