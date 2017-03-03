Is Marina Vallarta the New Gourmet Go To?

In past years, unless you stayed or lived in Marina Vallarta it could be easy to ignore all its offerings, but not anymore. Perhaps it’s the influx of more visitors, or the completion of the Nima Bay complex, but Marina Vallarta is the newest hotspot in the bay, with upscale dining, great new shops and the exciting Thursday evening artisan market that lines the entire malecon. Every Thursday from November through April from 6-10pm you will find 100+ vendors and live music entertaining the crowds, while the restaurants and shops are filled with people, clearly enjoying themselves.

Just a few minutes from the International Airport, Marina Vallarta is a wonderful mix of residential, resorts, shopping and restaurants based around the 450-slip marina and its boardwalk. If you drive too quickly, you might miss the main entrance to Marina Vallarta. But keep an eye out for the large whale sculpture and the huge statue of Neptune atop the aptly named Neptuno Plaza and you’ll find it in no time.

Residents and visitors alike can stroll the malecon and check out the variety of impressive yachts and power cruisers, many of which offer sailing, fishing and private charters, and of course the famous El Faro Lighthouse with its bar/lounge at the top with incredible panoramic views, always perfect at sunset.

The recent surge in popularity has helped fill restaurants up and down the boardwalk. From a great traditional breakfast at Café Tacuba to a romantic dinner at Portobello, fun diner food at D’z Route 66 and all the sports at Chappy’s. New on the scene, at the entrance to Marina Vallarta is Tintoque with a sophisticated menu. Another relative new comer 4 Sapori on the corner of Calle Popa and the malecon offers just about anything you could desire with a view of the marina and El Coleguito is a classic serving huge meals that include dessert and a bottle of tequila on the table for only $129 pesos.

There are a number of small spas offering massage, mani and pedis and facials. Boutiques with jewelry, clothing, souvenirs and even an organic food store. Looking for a great gourmet food and booze selection – check out La Europa in the Nima Bay complex. For perhaps the best steak in the city, book a reservation at Sonora Grill and if microbrews are your thing – BeerBox Prime has over 200 choices – a rare find in Mexico! You could eat every meal in Marina Vallarta for a week and still have places to visit!

The Marina Vallarta Club de Golf, an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Joe Finger is a lush green course with lagoons that have crocodiles, birds and iguanas. The clubhouse is also a popular spot for breakfast! The next time you’re looking for a new place to explore – head to Marina Vallarta, but come hungry!

