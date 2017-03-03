I was talking to Kurt Sinner, owner of El Rio BBQ-Bar last night about last week’s fundraising Chili Cook Off. Easily more than 500 people enjoyed music and food and Hollis’s smoked ribs…hundreds and hundreds of ribs were consumed!

Back-to-back weekends of altruism – last week’s chili extravaganza for the American Legion and this coming three days of Riverfest for Pasitos de Luz…Little Steps of Light. Dozens of people come together to work towards a singular goal in putting together this entertainment extravaganza…while concurrently trying to live normal lives and do their own work. Volunteers amaze me and we are blessed to have people like Barb Bremner, Kurt and Hollis with their amazing staff and all the good people they gather together to put on these great shows that fundraise for those who cannot make it themselves. My deepest appreciation for all – that all – of you, do.

While I am thanking people for their kindnesses, I have to add Tracy Parks to the list. Last week, Tracy opened Incanto to the Puerto Vallarta Garden Club for their monthly meet-and-greet and also to unveil the project for revitalizing the ‘Pier Street’ a.k.a. Calle Francisca Rodriguez. Not only did Tracy open up the theatre for the video presentation, he also had his chef create complimentary, delicious hors d’oeuvres that his staff served table to table.

Tracy and staff will be hosting the fundraiser for IAMPV (Instituto de Artes Musicales Puerto Vallarta), Monday, March 6. This very important event features Chicago Symphony Orchestra First Cellist Donald Moline who I have written about in this issue. Please come if there are tickets available; it will be a once-only affair.

With Dvorak and Couperin in my ears, that is it From Here.