March Heats Up With More Tribute Shows at Luna Lounge Bucerias

March is another incredible month of food, fun and entertainment at Luna Lounge Bucerias. This past week, we enjoyed The Legend of Johnny Cash with artist Phil Bauer bringing us all the hits of this iconic musician. The crowd went wild for the music and there was nonstop dancing throughout the evening.



Every Tuesday and Wednesday night starting at 7 pm, Luna Lounge Bucerias features the all-new Crazy Bitches (drag) dinner show with Miss Diva Divine and her gals! These shows are in high demand, so book ahead of time.

And coming up this week, don’t miss Soul Man: The Blues Brothers on March 9 and 10. Direct from Germany, this breathtaking show starring another set of ‘blues brothers’ will amuse and entertain with the personas and music of those lovable brothers from the classic comedy! Jeff Fairchild and Ken Levine tour the world bringing these lovable characters to life!

Back by popular demand, international headliner, Dwight Blake returns on March 11 with Memories of Motown. He is once again accompanied by his band, “The Funk Brothers.” Dwight brings the music of the “Motor City” to life with each of his fantastic performances!

Internationally renowned star, Suzanne O. Davis brings her Carol King: Tapestry Live show to Luna Lounge on March 12. Tapestry is one of the best selling albums of all time and the music is truly extraordinary. Don’t miss this one!

A Special St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) is planned – this is an epic event every year – don’t miss it! On March 19 America’s top Tim McGraw tribute, starring Adam Tucker, will be featured. Straight from Las Vegas, Adam is known as the “Vegas McGraw.” And he’s a dead-ringer for the real one!

Joe Passion brings us “Great Balls of Fire” on March 23. This special tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis includes a pounding piano and all the great hits of this musical icon.

Returning on March 26, Joe Passion is back with “All You Need is Love: The John Lennon Tribute.”

We’re really looking forward to this one!

And the final tribute show of the season is the “Garth Guy” on March 30 and 31, featuring the music and look of America’s most loved country star, Garth Brooks. Dean Simons is fantastic as Garth Brooks and he puts on an incredible show.

The audiences went wild over this show last season!

Luna Lounge is venturing up north to Guayabitos to The Piña Colada Restaurant for weekly shows in March.

You’ll see: The Crazy Bitches Drag Show on March 13, The Jerry Lee Lewis Show on March 22 and The Garth Brooks Show on March 29. Go to lunaloungebucerias.com to purchase tickets or see Linda Gibbs at Casita De La Peñita to pay cash for tickets.

Visit lunaloungebucerias.com to book your tickets or send an email to: hugh@lunaloungebucerias.com if you have any questions. Luna Lounge is located at Av. Mexico #27, Bucerías, Nayarit.