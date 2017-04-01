Magdiel Perez and Juan Ezcurdia at Galeria Pacifico on April 5th

Two of the most popular and accomplished artists from San Miguel de Allende will be presenting their newest work during the Wednesday Art Walk in the Historic Zone downtown on Wednesday, April 5, from 6:00 to 10:00 PM. These t wo painters from this famous art center in the interior of Mexico are friends and once had studios only 75 feet from one another. This show will mark the second time that they have exhibited together here during the nearly 10 years they have been represented by Galeria Pacifico. They have both also had solo shows during that span at the Four Seasons Hotel in nearby Punta Mita.



These artists started out in different fields, Juan as a psychologist, and Magdiel initially oriented towards being a spiritual healer or “curador” in the ancient indian tradtion, as did his father. In fact, he has pursued this as a parallel activity to his painting. It would seem that Juan has also applied his experience in psychology to his paintings, sometimes seemingly of the deviant kind, although softened by his naif style and child-like perspective.

Their styles and orientations in painting are very different, however. Ezcurdia’s art often incorporates humor and the fanciful, while Perez aims at the mystical and spiritual. However, they both are concerned with the interaction of humans and animals, with Juan showing a wolf playing a violin with a human bassist while Magdiel portrays various animals with human heads paying homage to the “tree of life.”



Their techniques also vary in that Juan always paints on a flat plane in acrylics while Magdiel usually works in encaustic, the method of applying oil paint and pigments with a hard wax base that gives a feeling of texture and depth. They both work in varying sizes from 5 x 7 inches to 5 x 7 feet, and a year ago Magdiel completed a 50 foot long mural in his original home town, Acapa, in the state of Hidalgo. Several years before he had completed another large mural for the main subway station in Nuremburg, Germany.

Juan Ezcurdia and Magdiel Perez have been shown in galleries and museums internationally and have both been devoting their lives to their art for over twenty years, two master painters of Mexico with large careers still ahead of them.



Although the exhibition will remain mounted through May 5, Galeria Pacifico always displays a variety of paintings by these two highly talented artists in their second floor location at 174 Aldama Street, just 75 feet up from the Malecon ocean promenade.

The gallery also sponsors the Free Malecon Sculpture Tour led by owner Gary Thompson for the last eleven years every Tuesday morning at 9:30. It starts at the Millennium sculpture next to the Hotel Rosita at the north end of the Malecon will run this season through April 19. Voluntary donations are accepted in support of Vallarta’s incredible library and cultural center, Biblioteca Los Mangos, which is a nonprofit organization that receives no government funding.