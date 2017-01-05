MADONNA Pop Icon, Actress, Producer

Pt. 1 – The early years

Madonna Ciccone was born to Catholic parents in Bay City, Michigan, on August 16, 1958. Her father’s parents were immigrants from Pacentro, Italy, while her mother was of French-Canadian ancestry. Madonna was raised in the Detroit suburbs of Pontiac; her father was an engineer designer WHO worked for Chrysler and GM.

When Madonna was only five years old, her mother passed away from breast cancer. The Ciccone children resented housekeepers and rebelled against anyone brought into their home to “take the place” of their beloved mother.

When Madonna was 8 years old, her father re-married the family’s housekeeper. At this point, Madonna started to resent her father (which would last for decades) and developed a rebellious attitude. Despite this rebel streak, Madonna was known throughout her Catholic school, for her good grades as much as for her attention seeking behavior.

She would often perform cartwheels and handstands in the hallways between classes, dangle by her knees from the monkey bars during recess, and pull up her skirt during class so that the boys could see her underwear. Much of this has remained a part of Madonna’s life and career.

After graduating high school as a straight A student, Madonna received a dance scholarship to the University of Michigan-School of Music, Theatre & Dance. But in 1978, Madonna felt constricted by school and dropped out of college and moved to New York City. She had little money and worked as a waitress at Dunkin’ Donuts and with modern dance troupes, taking classes at the famed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Madonna is quoted in an interview “It was the first time I’d ever taken a plane, the first time I’d ever gotten a taxi cab. I arrived in New York City with $35 in my pocket. It was the bravest thing I’d ever done.” Madonna quickly started to work as a backup dancer for other established artists.

Madonna became romantically involved with musician Dan Gilroy and they lived in an abandoned synagogue in Queens, NY. Together they formed her first rock band, “the Breakfast Club”. By 1981 she left Breakfast Club and formed the band “Emmy”. Along with a former boyfriend, drummer Stephen Bray, the two began writing songs together, and Madonna later decided to market herself as a solo act. Their music impressed DJ and record producer Mark Kamins who arranged a meeting between Madonna and Sire Records.

Madonna signed a singles contract with Sire Records and her debut single, “Everybody”, was released in October 1982, and the second, “Burning Up”, in March 1983. Both became big club hits in the US, reaching number three on Billboards Hot Dance Club Songs chart.

After this success of her first two singles, Madonna started developing her debut album, “Madonna” which would be produced by Warner Music. Madonna was not happy with Warner’s production of the album and asked her boyfriend at the time, John Benitez to help. Benitez would become one of the founders of the “House music” revolution in the early and mid-1980’s in the US.

Benitez remixed most of the tracks and produced “Holiday”, which would become Madonna’s third single and her first international top-ten hit.

The sound of early Madonna was a form of upbeat synthetic disco, using some of the new technology of the time like a drum machine and synthesizer.

The album “Madonna” was released in July 1983 and peaked at number eight on the Billboard Charts. The album brought Madonna two more top-ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100, “Borderline” and “Lucky Star”.

This was an impressive debut album and would catapult Madonna to stardom.

The album was certified five-times platinum in the US and reached the top ten of the charts in Australia, France, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden and the United Kingdom, while selling more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Music historians have looked back at the album and credited it in helping popularize dance music in the mainstream recording industry. The album also is credited with giving direction for numerous female artists of the 1980s and set the standard for dance-pop for decades afterward.

