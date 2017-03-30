Luna Lounge Tribute Shows Wrap Up, But It’s Not Over Yet

The busy season at Luna Lounge Bucerias is wrapping up this month and it has been a phenomenal few months with packed audiences and exciting shows! Hugh and Simon (Luna Lounge’s owners) have once again pulled off an amazing winter of food, libations and world-class entertainment.

This season included many new, extraordinary, musical ‘Tribute Shows,’ as well as encore performances from favorite artists of years’ past.

Last Thursday evening, Joe Passion brought us his spectacular show, “Great Balls of Fire.” Joe returned on Sunday night with “All You Need is Love: The John Lennon Tribute.” He looked and sounded just like the real artist.

This was another impressive performance by Joe, who stayed in character and expertly captured the ‘true essence’ of this musical legend.

And the final tribute show of the season is the “Garth Guy” on March 30th and 31st, featuring the music and look of America’s most loved country star, Garth Brooks.

And every Tuesday and Wednesday night starting at 7 pm, Luna Lounge Bucerias continues to feature the all-new Crazy Bitches (drag) dinner show with Miss Diva Divine and her gals right through April 5th.

So what’s up at Luna Lounge over the summer?

Well, starting in April, Luna Lounge will be open four nights a week from 5pm to midnight on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Friday nights will feature food and drink promotions along with special events.

On Saturday and Sunday nights, Spanish Tapas Restaurant (opening in Bucerias in October) will debut their menu at Luna Lounge.

Each week they will showcase different tapas all at a set price and with dinner reservations required.

And Mondays will be BBQ Night featuring Luna Lounge’s scrumptious ribs and assorted BBQ meats and delicious salads.

“The Crazy Bitches” are expected to make guest appears throughout the summer as well.

Speaking of “The Crazy Bitches,” there’s more exciting news that’s just been released.

Luna Lounge is taking “The Crazy Bitches” (drag show) on the road for twenty-eight performances in Alberta and British Columbia (Canada).

Hugh, Simon and promoter, Merv Buchanan are teaming up to bring these outrageous ‘ladies’ north, so stay tuned for a location near you!

Luna Lounge wants to pay tribute to all the wonderful people who have made this season so enjoyable.

First, thank you to the fantastic audiences that have filled the venue night after night! You make it all worthwhile!

Thank you, Julio for doing an expert job on sound and lightening. You’re a true pro!

Thank you, Gillian for your warm, welcoming way as hostess and helping with organization.

Ana, you are a wonderful manager and we are so grateful to you! And more thanks goes out to chef, Daniel and his sous chef Ricarda.

You’ve put out some phenomenal food this season

And Liz, Corin and David, we are so grateful for how you serve each customer with attention and care. Jonathan, thank you for your work as bus boy. Ezequiel, you are the best bartender a bar could hope for! And Mary, thanks for all the wonderful cleaning you do to keep the place looking good!

And without a doubt, a HUGE thank you goes to Merv Buchanan and his wife Sandi who have brought all this amazing talent to Luna Lounge.

Merv is a pro and has expertly put together a series of shows that have sold out time and time again.

And last, but certainly not least, are the beloved owners and hosts of Luna Lounge, Hugh Gaffney and Simon Lopez.

With hard work, determination and a vision, these awesome people have transformed North Shore entertainment and have helped to put Bucerias on the map!

Hugh has expertly produced all the graphic design and web site along with having provided effective management over all aspects of the venue.

Simon has run the kitchen, the menu and the shopping as well as staff oversight.

And Hugh’s mom, Alice, has once again been a welcoming, happy presence at the venue.

We love chatting with her and seeing her at so many of the performances.

And I’d like to personally thank everyone at Luna Lounge for their warmth and hospitality.

I have so enjoyed writing a weekly article about the shows this season and look forward to seeing many of you back again in November.

So another fantastic season is wrapping up at Luna Lounge, but you can still keep up with what’s happening by going to lunaloungebucerias.com.

More surprises are in store and we hope to see you back again for another impressive season of ‘Tribute Shows’ starting in November.