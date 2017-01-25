Luna Lounge Thrills Audiences

Each new week, Luna Lounge Bucerias thrills audiences with their exciting dinner shows! People just can’t get enough of all the fabulous entertainment offered at this north shore venue.

On January 19, the gorgeous Annette LaFond returned for a second season with her Shania Live show featuring the music and persona of Shania Twain. With the look and incredible voice of Shania, the audience loved her performance!

On January 22, Kathy Thompson showcased, The Bette Midler Tribute, featuring the music and feisty persona of Bette Midler. We enjoyed hearing our favorite Bette songs along with seeing that lovable personality of the one and only, Divine Miss M.

The Neal Diamond Tribute show, Solitary Man, returns for two amazing performances on Thursday and Friday, January 26 and 27. The show on the 26th is sold out, but there are still a few tickets for the 27th.

New to the Luna Lounge stage on Sunday, January 29 is The Everly Brothers’ Golden Hits Show starring John Sharkey and Michael Damekert. Enjoy the smooth sounds of music like, “Wake Up Little Suzy,” “Crying In the Rain” and “All I Have to Do Is Dream.”

On Thursday and Friday, February 2 and 3, Michael Dankert brings his fantastic Roy Orbison Tribute, featuring favourite songs like, “Pretty Woman,” “Only the Lonely,” “It’s Over” and “Crying.” The shows on the 2nd and 3rd are now sold out but don’t despair a third show on Wednesday, January 31 has been added.

On February 5 and 6, AbbaMania comes to the venue with all the greatest hits from the international musical phenomena, Abba! You’ll love reliving all your Abba favourites.

The Rod Stewart Show debuts at Luna Lounge on February 9. Doug Varty presents the exciting songs of this music legend. Doug’s New Year’s Eve Brian Adams Tribute was a huge hit with the audience; so don’t miss his high-energy, professional tribute to Rod Stewart.

And definitely don’t miss international headliner, Dwight Blake, in Memories of Motown on February 11. Dwight has graced the stage at Luna Lounge for several seasons and is always a favorite with his spectacular Motown sound.

On February 12, Amberly Beatty returns with When Girls Ruled! This show features the music and persona of stars like Patsy Cline, Brenda Lee, Connie Francis and more.

And you won’t want to miss Samira, who is back this season by popular demand on February 16 and 17 with her high-energy show, Truly Tina. She’ll show you some action with her impressive dancing and singing of Tina Turner favorites.

The Dozen Divas Show takes the stage at Luna Lounge on February 18th with a tribute to twelve amazing musical stars presented by Dorothy Bishop. With quick costume changes and dead-on impersonations, you’ll definitely want to see this performance!

The Cher Show, Believe, debuts on February 19 and 20, presenting Kara Chandler, who looks and sounds like the real Cher!

On February 23, Dave LaFame returns as Tom Jones. The Tom Jones Show is outstanding entertainment and you’ll like the way Dave reminds you of this sexy star!

Danny B, Canada’s Master of the Blues, brings his entertaining show to the venue on February 25. And on February 27, see The Best of Bobby Darrin, starring Dave LaFame. You’ll hear all the hits and have all the fun of a Bobby Darrin concert!

Luna Lounge continues to present exciting shows each week through the end of March. And don’t forget each Tuesday and Wednesday night starting at 7 pm, the all-new Crazy Bitches (drag) dinner show with Miss Diva Divine and her gals!

Get your tickets early, since most dinner shows sell out quickly. For more information about the shows, please visit lunaloungebucerias.com. For questions or tickets, send an email to: hugh@lunaloungebucerias.com.

Luna Lounge is located at Av. Mexico #27, Bucerías, Nayarit. Tel. 329-298-3242.