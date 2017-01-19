Luna Lounge Keeps Bringing the Classics!

One of the most exciting entertainment experiences on the North Shore is the highly successful Luna Lounge in Bucerías. With superb shows, wonderful food and all around fun, “Tribute Dinner Shows” rule the night and continue to sell out at a record pace! Luna Lounge’s delicious dinners, full bar, extraordinary entertainment and value pricing are favorites with folks from all around Banderas Bay!

On Thursday, January 12, the audience loved the Buddy Holly Show, starring professional entertainer Jeff Scott as one of early rock and roll’s most loved stars! With hits like, “Oh, Boy,” “Peggy Sue” and “That’ll Be the Day,” the performance was a real crowd pleaser!

Headliner and local Bucerias celebrity and “Tropic Rock” award winner, Brittany Kingery, featured her incredible, new Linda Ronstadt Show on Saturday, January 14. She is scheduled for an encore performance of this show on Saturday, January 28. If you missed last Saturday’s show, make sure to book tickets soon for the 28th!

Gino Monopoli brought his fabulous, Elvis Live Tribute Show to the venue on Sunday and Monday, January 15 and 16. What a treat to see this outstanding Elvis tribute artist and all our favorite music from the King.

The truly stunning and talented Annette LaFond returns on Thursday, January 19, with her Shania Live show featuring the music and persona of Shania Twain. You’ll enjoy hearing, “Man, I Feel Like A Woman, “Still the One” and many more. This was my ‘pick of the season’ show of last year!

On Sunday, January 22, Kathy Thompson will be showcasing The Bette Midler Tribute, featuring the music and feisty persona of the, oh so funny, Bette Midler. All your favorite Bette songs along with that lovable personality will be on display in this enjoyable tribute show to the one and only, Divine Miss M.

The Neal Diamond Tribute show, Solitary Man, returns for two shows on Thursday, January 26 and Friday, the 27th. Last season, I loved this show featuring Will Chalmers and I highly recommend it!

New to the Luna Lounge stage on Sunday, January 29 is The Everly Brothers’ Golden Hits Show starring John Sharkey and Michael Damekert. Enjoy the smooth sounds of music like, “Wake Up Little Suzy,” “Crying In the Rain” and “All I Have to Do Is Dream.”

On Thursday, February 2, Michael Dankert brings his fantastic Roy Orbison Tribute, featuring favorite songs like, “Pretty Woman,” “Only the Lonely,” “It’s Over” and “Crying.” This must-see new show is already sold-out!

On Saturday, February 4, Brittany Kingery returns to Luna Lounge with another show, Blame It On Mexico. Brittany is especially dear to Bucerías audiences, since she launched her musical career right here, a few years ago.

On Sunday and Monday, February 5 and 6, AbbaMania comes to the venue with all the greatest hits from the international musical phenomena, Abba! You’ll love reliving all your Abba favorites.

The Rod Stewart Show debuts at Luna Lounge on Thursday, February 9. Doug Varty presents the exciting songs of this music legend. Doug’s New Year’s Eve Brian Adams Tribute was a huge hit with the audience; so don’t miss his high-energy, professional tribute to Rod Stewart.

There are more extraordinary shows scheduled each week through the end of March, so stay tuned for all the exciting entertainment to come! And don’t forget each Tuesday and Wednesday night starting at 7 pm, Luna Lounge features the all-new Crazy Bitches (drag) dinner show with Miss Diva Divine and her gals!

Get your tickets early, since most Luna Lounge dinner shows sell out quickly. For more information about the shows, please visit lunaloungebucerias.com

For questions or tickets, send an email to: hugh@lunaloungebucerias.com

Luna Lounge is located at Av. Mexico #27, Bucerías, Nayarit. Tel. 329-298-3242.