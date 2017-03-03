Luna Lounge continues to entertain Bucerias

By Debbie White

We love seeing and hearing things that are familiar, like well-known songs by legendary artists. This is one of the reasons why “tribute shows” are so popular. We enjoy hearing the songs of our lives that have been made famous by major artists throughout the years.

Each new week, Luna Lounge Bucerias continues to bring outstanding, quality dinner shows to the North Shore. People just can’t get enough of all these fabulous musical tributes!

Every Tuesday and Wednesday night starting at 7 pm, Luna Lounge Bucerias features the all-new Crazy Bitches (drag) dinner show with Miss Diva Divine and her gals! These shows are in high demand, so book ahead of time.

Coming up in March are more exciting shows! The Legend of Johnny Cash debuts on Thursday and Friday, March 2 and 3. The show features the incredible music of the ‘Man in Black.’ Philip Bauer will take us on a journey through the music of this master. Thursday is sold out, but there are still a few tickets available for Friday.

On March 4, award-winning tropic rock artist, Brittany Kingery presents an encore performance of her show, Blame It On Mexico. As a Vallarta headliner and international recording artist, Brittany is a crowd favorite! Brittany sells out her shows in Vallarta and also tours internationally with her music. She is a rising star in the “Tropic Rock” genre and is an outstanding performer!

On March 5, Dan Lauzon stars as Ol’ Blue Eyes… Frank Sinatra. He’ll take us back to the days of the smooth crooner, with songs like, “Fly Me to The Moon” and “Strangers in the Night.” With the look and voice of the original, this show is a winner.

And don’t miss Soul Man: The Blues Brothers on March 9 and 10. Direct from Germany, this show starring another set of ‘Blues Brothers’ will amuse and entertain with the personas and music of those lovable brothers from the classic comedy!

Back by popular demand, international headliner, Dwight Blake returns on March 11 with Memories of Motown. His band, “The Funk Brothers” once again accompany him. Dwight brings the music of the “Motor City” to life with each of his fantastic performances!

Internationally renowned star, Suzanne O. Davis brings her Carol King: Tapestry Live show to Luna Lounge on March 12. Tapestry is one of the best selling albums of all time and the music is truly extraordinary. Don’t miss this one!

A special St. Patrick’s Day Show (March 17) is planned with entertainers Brian O’Brian and Paul Caldwell.

Luna Lounge is venturing north to Guayabitos to The Piña Colada Restaurant for weekly shows in March. You’ll see: The Johnny Cash Show on March 8, The Crazy Bitches Drag Show on March 13, The Jerry Lee Lewis Show on March 22 and The Garth Brooks Show on March 29. See Linda Gibbs at Casita De La Peñita to pay cash for these shows.

Visit lunaloungebucerias.com to book all your tickets or send an email to: hugh@lunaloungebucerias.com if you have any questions. Luna Lounge is located at Av. Mexico #27, Bucerías, Nayarit.