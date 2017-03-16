Luna Lounge Bucerias ends March with Fantastic Dinner Shows

Direct from Germany, Jeff Fairchild and Ken Levine thrilled Luna Lounge audiences this past Thursday and Friday with Soul Man: The Blues Brothers. We loved the crazy personas and music of those lovable, zany brothers from Chicago. The show was amazing and the harmonica playing and nonstop action was incredible!

Headliner, Dwight Blake returned with his band The Funk Brothers this past Saturday. His Memories of Motown show brought the music of the “Motor City” to life and featured the best loved hits and a whole lot of great dancing.

Internationally renowned star, Suzanne O. Davis brought her Carol King: Tapestry Live show to Luna Lounge last Sunday. Tapestry is one of the bestselling albums of all time and the music and performance was truly extraordinary.

Coming up on Friday is a Special St. Patrick’s Day Show (March 17th) with entertainers Brian O’Brian and Paul Caldwell on vocals and guitars with their duo, called, The Fight Outside. The festivities go from 1pm to midnight, so put on some green and come out for all the fun! Luna Lounge is always the place to be on St. Paddy’s Day with its real Irish hosts, Hugh and his mom, Alice. And there’s no cover charge!



On Sunday, March 19, America’s top Tim McGraw tribute, starring Adam Tucker, will debut. Straight from Las Vegas, Adam is known as the Vegas McGraw. And he’s a dead-ringer for the real one country star!

Joe Passion brings us Great Balls of Fire on March 23. This special tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis includes top piano playing and all the great hits of this musical icon.

Returning on March 26, Joe Passion is back with All You Need is Love: The John Lennon Tribute. Come out and hear all the incredible music from this iconic songwriter/musician!

And the final tribute show of the season is The Garth Guy on March 30 and 31, featuring the music and look of America’s most loved country star, Garth Brooks. Dean Simons is fantastic as Garth Brooks and he puts on an incredible show. The audiences went crazy for this show last season!

This March, Luna Lounge has been venturing up north to Guayabitos to The Piña Colada Restaurant for weekly shows. Coming up, you’ll see: The Jerry Lee Lewis Show on March 22 and The Garth Brooks Show on March 29. Go to lunaloungebucerias.com to purchase tickets or see Linda Gibbs at Casita De La Peñita to pay cash for tickets.

And don’t forget that very Tuesday and Wednesday night starting at 7 pm, Luna Lounge Bucerias features the all-new Crazy Bitches (drag) dinner show with Miss Diva Divine and her gals!

Visit lunaloungebucerias.com for information or tickets.