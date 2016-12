The exciting new season of entertainment is in full swing at Luna Lounge in Bucerias. The crowds poured in on Monday for the last night of BBQ Ribs and music by Hangar. Tuesday produced a full audience for the all new, Crazy Bitches Show featuring Miss Diva Divine and the girls with their risqué parodies and tributes to some of our most treasured musical icons.

Last Friday night’s Tribute Show was one of my all-time favorites. Luna Lounge welcomed back Renee Armand and Paul Aleman in their show, Rocky Mountain High: The John Denver Tribute. Renee was a John Denver band member for six years, during the height of John’s popularity and provided incredible harmonies for John’s songs. As I listened to Renee perform, I recognized the same magnificent background vocals that I’ve heard on John Denver albums.

Renee and Paul delivered these favorite songs in a beautiful, creative and honest way, just as they were meant to be communicated. Paul’s gentle, yet precise acoustic guitar accompaniment, along with his gorgeous vocals was spellbinding. They also threw in some extra fun with Renee’s popular, original song, “Boney Fingers,” along with “Avocado” performed to the tune of “Desperado.” Renee’s beautiful, original, soul searching song about Mexico captured our hearts. Rocky Mountain High was an amazing show, performed by two extremely talented, accomplished musicians with a passion for the music of John Denver.

Coming up at Luna Lounge are two nights of Christmas fun with A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett starring the impressive Brian Neale. The Christmas night show is sold out, but there are still tickets for the dinner/show on Monday, December 26th at 6:30 pm. Even if you’re not an official “Parrot Head,” you’ll love “Cheese Burger in Paradise” and all those tropic rock favorites!

The Bryan Adams New Year’s Eve Tribute Show on Saturday, December 31st is the perfect way to bring in the New Year. You love hearing favorites like, “Cuts Like A Knife,” “Run to You” and “It’s Only Love,” performed to perfection by Doug Varty.

The evening starts off with Luna Lounge’s special holiday dinner, followed by a cutting edge musical performance and a party all in one. This show is almost sold out!

Keep in mind that most Luna Lounge Tribute Shows sell out, so don’t delay in booking your favorites as soon as possible. Also, throughout December and January, Monday nights will feature BBQ Ribs and music by the band, Hanger. Starting in the month of January, The Crazy Bitches, will be featured 2 nights a week. Each Tuesday and Wednesday night at 7 pm, there will be a dinner/show presentation of this fun drag show. The girls have put together an entertaining show that you’re going to love. And part of the laughter and fun is seeing how the audience members react to the show!

So don’t let the entertainment season pass you by. Book early so you don’t miss any of the good times at Luna Lounge! For more information about the shows go to: lunaloungebucerias.com.

For questions or tickets email hugh@lunaloungebucerias.com. Luna Lounge is located at Av. Mexico #27, Bucerias, Nayarit. Tel. # 329-298-3242.

CORRECTION: Kim Kuzma isn’t scheduled at Luna Lounge Bucerias this season.