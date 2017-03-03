Love Bites: Popular Vote vs. Electoral College at the 5 th Annual Chili Cook Off

By Matt McCue

Popular vote versus Electoral College came to Puerto Vallarta last weekend for

the American Legions annual 5th Annual Chili Cook Off, where friends and neighbours competed against each

other for the coveted title of Best Chili in the region all in support of the fundraising efforts of the

American Legion. Funds raised support the Banderas Bay Womens Shelter, American Legion

Community Relations Projects and the Torpedos American Football Scholarship program.

The restaurants and individuals that entered the contest brought 20L of their best chili to El Rio

BBQ this past Saturday for the American Legions fundraiser, so that 500+ attendees at the event

could taste each of the entries and vote on their favourites.

Local artists performing include Mikki Prost doing some songs from her Patsy Cline tribute show

,

Nacho Daddys house band

–

Texas Embassy Blue Band, and Dave Whitty got energized the packed

house with sing-alongs from Newfoundland and Ireland. If you have y

et to attend a live show at El Rio BBQ, youre missing out. It s a great venue with scheduled events happening most nights of the week. The Chili Cook Off brought almost 20 entrants to compete their chil

i for the title of best chilli in Vallarta, and as a Professional Chili Judge

I tried each one. Other judges included Paul Meyer

from Bang On/Vallarta Food Tours, Alex Mora from 105.9 FM, and Gary Beck (who c

ouldnt make it l and whose spot was filled last minute with a Chicago-based foodie).

Plates with 4-6 participating chilis were brought to us at a time,

and we critiqued the samplers

using our own rating systems. The system I had developed judged the chilis

using 5 factors:

consistency, heat, flavour, spice, texture.

The variations of the different chilis were quite extreme; many were true to the chili form while a

couple of the entrants were venturing into curry or stew territory. A tipo

the hat to the entrants

who baked lil bread-bowls. That dedication was noted by those at the judges

table.

The chilis had the chance to take home an award from either Popular Vote or

Professional Judging.

First place for the Popular Vote was Ron Abbe of the American Legion, with

a chili that is

rumoured to take four days to cook. Sean Moore and Tammy Carruthers Prust of

Nacho Daddy

took home first place for the Professional Judging

.

Second place in the Popular Vote category and

for Professional Judging was

D’Z Route 66

.

Lori Loree of Escondida Bar took home third place for

both Popular Vote and Professional Judging.

The real winners of the event, however, are the recipients of the projects funded by

the Legion

s

Chili Cook Off fundraiser: the residents of communities in need whose l

ives are positively affected

by the Legion and its members, an extremely charitable group who do great

things year-round

.