Love Bites: Popular Vote vs. Electoral College at the 5 th Annual Chili Cook Off

By Matt McCue
Popular vote versus Electoral College came to Puerto Vallarta last weekend for
the American Legions annual 5th Annual Chili Cook Off, where friends and neighbours competed against each
other for the coveted title of Best Chili in the region all in support of the fundraising efforts of the
American Legion. Funds raised support the Banderas Bay Womens Shelter, American Legion
Community Relations Projects and the Torpedos American Football Scholarship program.
The restaurants and individuals that entered the contest brought 20L of their best chili to El Rio
BBQ this past Saturday for the American Legions fundraiser, so that 500+ attendees at the event
could taste each of the entries and vote on their favourites.
Local artists performing include Mikki Prost doing some songs from her Patsy Cline tribute show
,
Nacho Daddys house band
–
Texas Embassy Blue Band, and Dave Whitty got energized the packed
house with sing-alongs from Newfoundland and Ireland. If you have y
et to attend a live show at El Rio BBQ, youre missing out. It s a great venue with scheduled events happening most nights of the week. The Chili Cook Off brought almost 20 entrants to compete their chil
i for the title of best chilli in Vallarta, and as a Professional Chili Judge
I tried each one. Other judges included Paul Meyer
from Bang On/Vallarta Food Tours, Alex Mora from 105.9 FM, and Gary Beck (who c
ouldnt make it l and whose spot was filled last minute with a Chicago-based foodie).
Plates with 4-6 participating chilis were brought to us at a time,
and we critiqued the samplers
using our own rating systems. The system I had developed judged the chilis
using 5 factors:
consistency, heat, flavour, spice, texture.
The variations of the different chilis were quite extreme; many were true to the chili form while a
couple of the entrants were venturing into curry or stew territory. A tipo
the hat to the entrants
who baked lil bread-bowls. That dedication was noted by those at the judges
table.
The chilis had the chance to take home an award from either Popular Vote or
Professional Judging.
First place for the Popular Vote was Ron Abbe of the American Legion, with
a chili that is
rumoured to take four days to cook. Sean Moore and Tammy Carruthers Prust of
Nacho Daddy
took home first place for the Professional Judging
.
Second place in the Popular Vote category and
for Professional Judging was
D’Z Route 66
.
Lori Loree of Escondida Bar took home third place for
both Popular Vote and Professional Judging.
The real winners of the event, however, are the recipients of the projects funded by
the Legion
s
Chili Cook Off fundraiser: the residents of communities in need whose l
ives are positively affected
by the Legion and its members, an extremely charitable group who do great
things year-round
.
Congratulations are in order to the American Legion and El Rio BBQ on an
other successful Chili
Cook Off.