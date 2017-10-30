The Local National Spouse

Some expats literally integrate into Mexico: they marry a local national. Many are mostly eager to just get to know in-laws and new relatives; not too many pay attention to the tax consequences of marrying a non-US person.

First, consider the likely change in one’s filing status. Filing status determines your tax rate, personal exemption, standard deduction, and other matters that determine your tax; this is a huge thing. People’s circumstances are always different; there is no way to tell if one status is “better” than another. If you qualify for more than one, pick the one giving the best result.

Do you bring the new spouse into the US tax system? A “nonresident alien” normally has no US tax obligations or requirements; bringing them in is optional. If that’s done, you can file jointly and perhaps find it advantageous. Remember, both spouse’s worldwide income must be reported and tax paid to the United States; consider your new spouse’s future earnings. If your local national spouse has foreign retirement accounts (like AFORE) bringing them into the US tax system can become quite the headache, as those investments are not repeat not suited to US persons. The local spouse must get a tax ID number, a small feat by itself if done from outside the U.S.

Married filing separately is another option. The local spouse’s income does not come in to the computation; no ID number needed. Many, however, find MFS oppressive and find they pay far more under this status. Some tax credits are not allowed for MFS filers. But there may be an alternative.

Head of Household may be available if married to a “non resident alien”. The spouse does not help qualify as HOH, someone else must be the “qualifying person”. Rules are complex and hinge mostly on who lives with you and paying for more than half the cost of keeping your home. “New” relatives acquired by your marriage can qualify you as HOH and may get you extra exemptions (besides your spouse’s). I knew you liked your mother (or father) in law…. enough to live with them more than half the year with you? How about your brother in law? Daughter in law? They may make a difference in whether you actually pay taxes on your social security benefit after all.

As you can see, marrying “foreign” can have meaningful tax consequences to you. How you structure your household under these rules can bring joy or despair come tax time. It’s all up to you. IRS Pub. 501 has all the details.

