Local La Cruz Restaurant Wins Rave Reviews

Langosta DIEZ La Cruz is a fusion cuisine restaurant specializing in a selection of fine dishes from the Mediterranean, Argentinean, Italian and French cuisines. Located just across from the entrance to La Cruz at 10 Langosta, this beautifully decorated restaurant serves fresh, healthy meals in a charming setting. Perfect for romantic dinners and large groups – the next time you’re in the mood for ‘Top 10’ dining visit Langosta Diez La Cruz.



Here are a few recent reviews from Trip Advisor to whet your appetite.

“Fabulous food”

Fabulous lobster, fabulous fish, fabulous pasta and homemade desserts to die for. The service was excellent and the atmosphere was wonderful! Glad we gave it a try, family of ten and everyone’s meal was excellent! Ask for Joaquin. Visited March 2016

“Beautiful decor – great food”

Lovely decor – centrally located by the circle in the La Cruz. Large and airy. Food is varied and has great value. Pizza was excellent. Friendly staff provide excellent service. Visited February 2016

“Delicious!

Thanks, Rigoberto!”

While you wouldn’t typically think of choosing Italian food in Mexico, this place was one of the best I’ve tried. Delicious wood fired pizza, charming decor and excellent service. Thanks for the great meal, Rigoberto 🙂 Visited February 2016

“Fantastic”

Absolutely great restaurant. Food was exceptional. The appetizers were amazing and the service great. Wonderful place to eat, relax and enjoy the best food. I highly recommend it. Visited February 2016

“Wound up here by accident, but what a treat”

Fantastic pizzas, killer margaritas and absolutely fantastic service. Had a wonderful time! We wound up here on accident, but it turned out to be a wonderful evening. Joaquin was great! Can’t say enough good things. Visited March 2016

“Excellent dinner”

Outstanding meal and service. We had the special fillet medallions with 3 different sauces on valentines day and even though it was not on the menu for our next visit, the waiter arranged for the chef to prepare the meal again, with no additional charge. Meal was delicious. We are from Alberta where our beef is hard to beat, but this meal may done it.

Appetizers very good as well. Visited February 2016