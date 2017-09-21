Local Brewpub to Hold Fundraiser Benefiting Earthquake Relief

Vallarta’s newest brewpub will hold an event with craft beer, live music, and food, with 100% of all proceeds going to La Cruz Roja Mexicana.

In response to the two recent devastating earthquakes affecting central Mexico, Monzón have announced a fundraiser event to be held this Saturday, September 23, from 6-9 PM at Monzón Brewing Company, Venustiano Carranza 239, in Vallarta’s Emiliano Zapata neighborhood.

“Here in Vallarta, we are so lucky to have been unaffected by these disasters,” says cofounder Miranda Miranda, “but we feel that we need to help as much as we can, in any way we can. So we’ve put together a night that we’re really excited about.”

For a cover charge of $200 MX per person (100% of which will be donated to relief efforts), benefit attendees will receive 1 craft beer and 1 plate (3) of Monzón’s already-famous giant fish tacos, as well as homemade chips and salsa and banana bread. Monzón has partnered with local band La Trez Cuartos, who has agreed to donate live music to the event to keep the party going.

Want to help more than you can drink? Monzón is also pleased to be partnering with Vallarta’s Spanish Experience Center, who will be present at the event to collect nonperishable food items, baby formula, toiletries, and more to be delivered to areas in need.

While the door will be wide open for walk-ins, attendees are encouraged to reserve via Monzon’s Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/MonzonBrewing/

More information about La Trez Cuartos:https://www.facebook.com/latrez4z/

More information about Spanish Experience Center:http://secpv.com/

Photo: NBC News

