In this little organic kitchen & shop located in the quiet fishing village of La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, here in this magical spot a promise is made to present a healthy, tasty and nutritional alternative to neighbors, friends, guests and to whomever ventures into this beautiful village.

Chef Alef hopes to show that it’s possible to eat tasty and exciting flavors without disregarding a desire to know that you are eating natural and with respect towards our planet.

They offer breakfasts with eggs that are locally produced on an organic farm and vegetables that are farmed in the area and grown naturally without chemicals, as well as bowls of organic yogurt and fresh fruit served with homemade granola and gluten-free seeds.

Organic Love offers a large variety of fresh drinks, hot or cold, including: smoothies, juices and their own homemade kombucha or a variety of coffee drinks; more or less anything you might desire to start your day, to have the energy to finish your day, something sweet to end the day or maybe something to help cure that hangover so you can enjoy another day at the beach.

For your lunch they offer a whole wheat bread made in their kitchen. They mix their favorite bread flour with whole wheat flour and add flax seed, sunflower seeds, coconut oil, Himalayan salt and a whole bunch of Mexican compassion, then slice it in half and fill it with avocado, calabaza fried in organic coconut oil, pickled cabbage and a selection of seasonal vegetables and organic salads.

Another delicious dish on offer is a fusion of an Italian pesto made in house and spirals of lightly fried zucchini – it’s is a really big hit because it’s truly a vegan alternative to eating a pasta.

Yum! Aren’t you hungry now?

Organic Love can be found at #14 Delphin in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle