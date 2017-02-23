The Life In Palo Seco

photos by Algis Kemezys

Five and a half hours of stopping at every tree from La Manzanilla heading north, the bus finally released me downtown-Vallarta, a bit dazed and certainly overloaded with many suitcases full of all I need to pass a well-equipped winter.

I hailed a cab and gave him the address of an apartment I had found on the internet, in a Vallarta neighborhood only fifteen minutes away from the Malecon, the heart of this mega-resort city.

“You want Palo Seco?” he asked me, shaking his head. “¿Por que?”

“I’m going to live there,” I answered, suddenly unsure.

“Yes, yes, I know, but why?” he asked again as he put the car in gear.

I began to understand his double question marks (one inverted, one upright) on arrival. By any standard, Palo Seco appeared a slum. Dusty streets, barefoot children playing football in traffic, music pouring out of every doorway, colourful graffiti on the walls, houses under home-grown construction even as people are living in them, laundry flapping in the wind, itinerant merchants pushing carts of everything, from papayas to terminally used furniture, hawking their wares at top volume, and not one tourist anywhere. An eye-opener in a town full of foreigners lounging in spiffy high-rises with endless heated pools, a short distance from here.

The house I had rented sight-unseen, turned out to be spacious and comfortable, with one priceless feature: a first-floor balcony jutting out onto the street, where life happens for all to share in, and where I was instantly welcomed to become part of a family-style collage.

I’ve been sitting out here for two weeks to date, and I have first-hand evidence that this is no slum, but a very orderly, lower-middle class suburb, where the streets might be dusty, but they are daily swept of all garbage and then mopped with soapy water by those who live on the ground floors, just in time for the many children, dressed in blue & white uniforms (and shoes) to walk to school.

There are shops and cottage industries tucked into storefronts that serve the basic needs of the community, from garages that will get any old heap back on the road to a tortilla factory that supplies what must be half the city from its premises right across the street from me, and just downstairs from my apartment the beautiful Lupita in her Unisex hair-dressing salon. And the food, oh my goodness, the food.

Bolstered with a string of excellent butchers, fishmongers and grocers to stock my fully-equipped kitchen, Palo Seco also caters to my taste-buds through the usual taquerias and marisquerias, as well as specialty kitchens with very temperamental schedules. Birria (meat soup) and menudo (tripe soup) are available in a few spots all weekend, while the best are served in a place open only a few hours on Sundays.

For me, the jewel of Mexican soups is pozole, a concoction of hominy grits (elote) and meat in a zesty broth, that was invented in Oaxaca, where it’s ladled out of street carts late on weekend nights to feed drinkers who need to calm down before returning to their homes. In Palo Seco it is made at its best by a home-maker on my street who sells it for a few hours on Saturdays (after 2 p.m.) out of her own kitchen, take home only. So I bring a pot, she fills it to the brim and garnishes it on the side with vegetables, salsa and toasted tortillas. I rewarm it to enjoy on my balcony with a friend. A satisfying meal for two for all of sixty pesos.

Where there are many children, there will be many teenagers, with exemplars of both sexes (and all the ones in-between) parading my street in excellent demeanor, orderly and polite. These are of the same variety that go downtown to raise as much hell as they can without getting busted, but here where they live, with multiple relatives patrolling the action from balconies just like mine, they behave like lambs. How delightful!

There are noteworthy attractions in the immediate area. A seasonal amusement park, a decent library, a sensational cemetery with blue angels spreading posthumous joy, a lively farmers’ market every Saturday with a flea market attached where thousands of clothing items are interminably recycled.

The soul of the area, however, and its greatest attraction are its residents with all their many, ever-so-human interactions. The week-long party culminates on Saturday evenings, when tables and chairs are laid out right on the street, forcing cars to back up and circle around. Birthday party, engagement party, party for its own sake. The guests arrive in festive clothes, drinks and food are served, gossip and laughter right through, some younger kids cry until they are given their ice-cream before cake-time, and the musicians play in their oversized sombreros and their silver-studded pants late into the starry, velvet-smooth night.

I drift off to a dreamy sleep with music in my ears and a deep-rooted contentment that sheer cyber-chance led to my inhabiting this unlikely, altogether enchanting barrio. Absolutely a recommended day-visit for anyone with any sense of adventure and eighty pesos to spare for the cab-ride from the downtown beaches. Just tell the driver to mind his own business if he asks “Why?”