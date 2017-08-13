Gustavo Chalita creates magical moments and unique spaces

We were given the gift of a special friendship when we met the Chalita’s in 2009. They shared their family and many awesome experiences, instilling in us our love of all that is Mexico. Truly one of the finest families I’ve ever met! Gustavo Sr. and his loving wife Mary created the get-a-way so the family could take breaks from life in Guadalajara and enjoy beach life. For us it all began when we rented their ‘vacation home’ for what we thought would be nine months… instead we conceived our life in La Cruz.

Since 1994, the family business Grupo Chalita has provided event services- big tent and equipment rentals, serving Puerto Vallarta, bringing equipment from their Guadalajara business. Gustavo told me, “For a long time I was traveling, through five continents, and decided to return to La Cruz de Huanacaxtle. I just loved it and knew I wanted to stay for good. We decided to open an office here.” In 2002, Gustavo Jr., with his wife, Brenda, decided to make La Cruz home; they loved the tranquility of the ocean, beach life, and surfing.

Brenda and Gustavo put all their efforts into the business and have become a local success story. Gustavo told me he enjoys meeting new people. “Every event is a new challenge, the loyalty and trust we build is most appreciated. It’s always a challenge! No two days or events are the same. We always have to be on time; never mañana! It is today! It brings me great satisfaction to get repeat business and to be part of the greatest moments of our customers and friend’s lives.”

Their clientele are people needing help with events; Mexicans, expats, and tourists. “We are part of more than 100 altruist events per year, as Mexicans we know that our country needs support in many areas like culture, sports, education, special needs, etc.”

Gustavo loves all aquatic sports, and enjoys seeing his kids enjoying water, too. His favorite is surfing.

Who cooks in the Chalita home? “We have so many taco places, fresh fruit & juice shops, that we go out very often. Everything’s fresh and prices are great. So we don’t do much cooking at home, when we do, Brenda creates delicious meals.”

The greatest change to La Cruz since they moved here was, of course, the world class marina in our town, and big events such as “the Latin American boat show”, “Westmex”, “Tianguis Turistico”, & most recently the celebrated “RHA music festival”. Brenda was intimately involved in the creation of the fabulous Sunday artisan’s market as well.

Gustavo was certain that what he’d preserve from earlier times in La Cruz, if he could… the Huanacaxtle trees.

I inquired of Gustavo “What one thing do you think people ‘about town’ don’t know about you? “That I’m part of projects that support our town; “green race”, “beach cleaning”, “Mercado Huanacaxtle”, “skate park La Cruz”, the Lions club, the Rotary club and more. I support as many events as possible.”

As always I asked, “If you had a magic wand, what would your wish for La Cruz be five years from now and beyond? Gustavo has a wish list; “More trees, a community centre, a dedicated home for the elderly, a big park with many trees and lots of shade with games for children, a good medical centre, clean streets especially no more burning trash, clean skies and ocean.”

“I’m proud of my parents, my wife, Brenda, and my kids.”

Related