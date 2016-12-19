Let’s Rock Country… in La Cruz

All my interviews are fabulous. I love getting to know the wonderful people who make our town/ area be as entertaining as it is; why they moved here and what they’re doing with their time. Norma Patricia Ruiz Martinez; a spark, a light, a personality with quite a history was so much fun to spend time with!

Ms. Norma was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, moving to the USA with her family when she was two and a half years old. At 18, she became a sports therapist and shortly after moved to Laughlin, Nevada and then to Las Vegas where she had the time of her life as a card dealer in the casinos and, as she said, met many rock stars and celebrities.

Imagine being ushered out of casinos because you’re too young to actually be there, yet, they needed workers so badly that she could make a living! Norma had me giggling when she said, “Well, I was kinda hot in my mini skirt, you know?” That beautiful smile, glint in her eye, and easy style warms people’s hearts inviting conversation. One night as she was leaving the casino after a shift, this guy asked her where the theatre was – he was lost and late for his performance. She escorted him there and he asked her to stay for the concert. It ends up ‘he’ was Willie Nelson and he was opening for Kenny Rogers. What a night meeting the two of them. Evidently they’ve stayed friends and rumour has it, they are both coming to La Cruz… very soon.

The Luxor Las Vegas kept her on as a spa coordinator and gaming instructor and later she trained their staff and help open new locations. She has gone on to open casinos all over the world. Norma’s career with the Luxor spanned from 1994 – 2007.

A misunderstanding brought Norma to Vallarta. She thought she was opening, or at least working, in a spa and instead learned that she was locked into a one-year contract selling time-shares, which was not her thing. After the crisis in the USA she says, “My daughter and I almost starved that year”.

One day she spotted the perfect location for a spa on the border between Bucerias and La Cruz.

After selling all her jewelry and her car, Vida Spa was born. Since then she’s moved the spa to a bigger location, opened a bottle depot, trained massage therapists, opened a second spa in La Cruz and her newest venture is “Let’s Rock Country” in La Cruz, in the revered venue where Philo used to rock our world.

I truly hope folks will honour Philo’s memory and support Norma in this new location. She loves the room and intends to add a dance floor where folks can take line dancing and 2-step classes and once they’re in the groove, compete if they choose. It’s all country, from the music to the food. The kitchen will open soon serving great steaks, ribs, and deep fried mushrooms, zucchini, onion loaf and more.

There will be DJ’s spinning country tunes and the band Grupo Revolver will play on weekends. On New Years Eve she’s throwing a grand party with a live band including a line dancing and 2-step show. She plans to open every day ‘for the season’ from 5 -12 pm.

I wish you much success Amiga, mucho exito!

