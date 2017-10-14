Legalizing Medical Marijuana

Back in June of this year, quite out of the blue, our illustrious

president, Enrique Peña Nieto, dropped quite a bombshell. He signed

a bill legalizing the medical use of marijuana nationwide. The bill had

very quietly made it through the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate

without debate. The social and economic implications of such a

change at first look seemed enormous. I envisioned a sharp up-tick in

“medical tourism” here in PV, as folks would come to sit on our

beaches and legally get high as a kite. Doctors would make a killing

prescribing pot for ‘anything that ails ya’, like many do in California.

Mexico itself would become the new Colorado, with weed

dispensaries crowding into all the border towns to share space with

dentists, liquor stores and discount pharmacies. And, boy o boy, would

Trump and Sessions be pissed….

But, like absolutely everything in this wonderful country, it’s not

as it seems. Peña Nieto actually only legalized the ‘concept’ of

medical marijuana. He supposedly left the nuts and bolts of the new

law and its regulation up to the Ministry of Health. It is turning out that

“medical marijuana” actually only refers to “pharmacological

derivatives of cannabis”, not pot. Not only that, the drugs to be

legalized cannot contain more than 1% THC, the active ingredient in

marijuana. That amount is so minute that it hardly rates much stronger

than a placebo. At least that’s the way it stands right now.

Small amounts of pot and most other drugs like heroin, speed

and cocaine, have been legal in Mexico for over 8 years. The reason

behind that was purely budgetary. Much like in the U.S., jails here

were getting filled up with users. This is a new phenomenon for

Mexico. Rural Mexicans and construction laborers have been smoking

pot forever and they grow their own. In Sonora, if you could prove you

were an albañil, a mason, you could carry around up to 30 grams of

pot without falling afoul of the police. Nobody trafficked in it, except to

export it to the U.S..

Then, the mass deportations started. Millions of young men with

American habits have been dumped in Mexico. That and the U.S.

imposed “Drug War”, which has cost us all so much, have allowed the

mafias to prey off their own people, we now have a drug problem of

our own. By legalizing small quantities of drugs the government has

been able to concentrate its limited resources on more serious crime.

The downside of this policy is pretty obvious. If it’s legal to have it and

legal to use it, someone is going to supply it. Narco-menudeo, or

street dealers, have become a major problem and source of violence

in large cities and resorts across Mexico.

The Ministry of Health has until the middle of December to

officially submit its plans for legal medical marijuana and things could

look very different in the next few months. Recent polls show 80% of

Mexicans being against the total legalization of marijuana, primarily

because of the arcane teachings of the Catholic Church. But more so

every day, Mexicans are getting sick of fighting America’s drug battles.

Since Trump, Mexico has gone from having a 65% favorable view of

the US to a 67% unfavorable view. 95% loathe Trump. Like the NAFTA

negotiations and Mexico having to pay for Trump’s wall, all things are

subject to change. We’re definitely going to have us a wild presidential

election next year, but that’s the subject of another article….. and

nothing is ever as it seems. Viva Mexico.

¡VIVA MEXICO!

Tom Swanson & Marianne Menditto

Tom and Marianne have been living in Mexico since 1999 and are naturalized citizens. Tom is a

retired architect and home builder. Marianne is an artist who works extensively in ceramic tile.

They run Colibrí Design, where they sell artesanías, antigüedades and hand-made Mexican tile.

Contact them at sales@colibridesignvallarta.com .

