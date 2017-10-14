Legalizing Medical Marijuana

Back in June of this year, quite out of the blue, our illustrious
president, Enrique Peña Nieto, dropped quite a bombshell. He signed
a bill legalizing the medical use of marijuana nationwide. The bill had
very quietly made it through the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate
without debate. The social and economic implications of such a
change at first look seemed enormous. I envisioned a sharp up-tick in
“medical tourism” here in PV, as folks would come to sit on our
beaches and legally get high as a kite. Doctors would make a killing
prescribing pot for ‘anything that ails ya’, like many do in California.
Mexico itself would become the new Colorado, with weed
dispensaries crowding into all the border towns to share space with
dentists, liquor stores and discount pharmacies. And, boy o boy, would
Trump and Sessions be pissed….
But, like absolutely everything in this wonderful country, it’s not
as it seems. Peña Nieto actually only legalized the ‘concept’ of
medical marijuana. He supposedly left the nuts and bolts of the new
law and its regulation up to the Ministry of Health. It is turning out that
“medical marijuana” actually only refers to “pharmacological
derivatives of cannabis”, not pot. Not only that, the drugs to be
legalized cannot contain more than 1% THC, the active ingredient in
marijuana. That amount is so minute that it hardly rates much stronger
than a placebo. At least that’s the way it stands right now.
Small amounts of pot and most other drugs like heroin, speed
and cocaine, have been legal in Mexico for over 8 years. The reason
behind that was purely budgetary. Much like in the U.S., jails here
were getting filled up with users. This is a new phenomenon for
Mexico. Rural Mexicans and construction laborers have been smoking
pot forever and they grow their own. In Sonora, if you could prove you
were an albañil, a mason, you could carry around up to 30 grams of
pot without falling afoul of the police. Nobody trafficked in it, except to
export it to the U.S..
Then, the mass deportations started. Millions of young men with
American habits have been dumped in Mexico. That and the U.S.
imposed “Drug War”, which has cost us all so much, have allowed the
mafias to prey off their own people, we now have a drug problem of
our own. By legalizing small quantities of drugs the government has
been able to concentrate its limited resources on more serious crime.
The downside of this policy is pretty obvious. If it’s legal to have it and
legal to use it, someone is going to supply it. Narco-menudeo, or
street dealers, have become a major problem and source of violence
in large cities and resorts across Mexico.
The Ministry of Health has until the middle of December to
officially submit its plans for legal medical marijuana and things could
look very different in the next few months. Recent polls show 80% of
Mexicans being against the total legalization of marijuana, primarily
because of the arcane teachings of the Catholic Church. But more so
every day, Mexicans are getting sick of fighting America’s drug battles.
Since Trump, Mexico has gone from having a 65% favorable view of
the US to a 67% unfavorable view. 95% loathe Trump. Like the NAFTA
negotiations and Mexico having to pay for Trump’s wall, all things are
subject to change. We’re definitely going to have us a wild presidential
election next year, but that’s the subject of another article….. and
nothing is ever as it seems. Viva Mexico.
¡VIVA MEXICO!
Tom Swanson & Marianne Menditto
Tom and Marianne have been living in Mexico since 1999 and are naturalized citizens. Tom is a
retired architect and home builder. Marianne is an artist who works extensively in ceramic tile.
They run Colibrí Design, where they sell artesanías, antigüedades and hand-made Mexican tile.
Contact them at sales@colibridesignvallarta.com .