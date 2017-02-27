Learn to sail in Mexico

The International Sailing School in La Cruz teaches experts and novices alike and luckily Banderas Bay has the best winds and weather combined with their fabulous instruction.

The laser sailors who come to train include Masters and Olympians. The most recent event was the Laser worlds in April 2016. Champions from around the world competed with the best of their class. It was a fun filled month requiring much organization with the worthwhile result that so many new people now know about our paradise; Vallarta-Nayarit!

Offering all-inclusive Laser training in Puerto Vallarta, with renowned coaching for all levels at ISA … and as they say, “Providing the best laser training camps on the planet.” They achieve this by providing great accommodations, delicious meals, new equipment and world-class coaching.

Vaughn Harrison spearheaded the school, wanting a seasonal sailing location for people from colder climates that want to improve upon their sailing skills. La Cruz ticked all of the boxes;

Accessibility.

Climate; really nice wind.

A place where clients would be fully immersed in sailing without the nagging challenges of paying bills, cooking, cleaning, commuting, traffic… and of course, top notch coaching.

Max St-Maurice, came to visit Vaughn, whom he knew from coaching sailing together in Canada. He was here for a weekend and returned to Colima (where he was interning), quit his job, got out of his apartment and moved here a week later. He was committed!

Colin, initially, was searching for a way to improve his laser racing skills and sought out the best program that included; elite level coaching, warm weather, an organized and professional overall structure and good sailing conditions, i.e.; reliable wind and waves. He attended a clinic and progressed immensely. After returning for more training and getting to know Vaughn and Max; they asked if he’d like to make a move from client to partner. He says “I couldn’t have been more thrilled. The role was a great match to my professional background and the key aspect was that of company culture – we all race boats, surf, and have a similar “vibe” that lends to a like-mindedness which I believe is a requirement in a close working relationship, particularly in such a niche industry.”

The three have put together an amazing team. With so much talent and success behind them, their latest venture, ‘Learn to Sail’ came about because “People who weren’t world class laser sailors were asking, to learn how to sail”. They put together a program where you can eat, sleep and breathe sailing for three full days and become an independent sailor. The predictable winds allow novices to learn on a comfortable boat (Colgate 26) designed for teaching.

Here in La Cruz, you’ll sail in daily afternoon sea breezes with sessions timed for training in flat or wavy waters; light or heavy air; while one of the top coaches will help you raise your game. You will move through the key sailing skills you need to progress and become independent and confident as quickly as possible. All the while, you’ll be enjoying one of the most renowned and spectacular sailing venues in the world. The ISA guys goal with this offering is that they hope you’ll discover why so many have called this the best place they’ve ever sailed.

Check out their impressive resumes, their team and all the options at http://internationalsailingacademy.com/ and/or http://learntosail.mx/

