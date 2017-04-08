A Late Season Treat! Dinner and a Show with Kim Kuzma

Just as things start to slow down, Kim Kuzma surprises us with an intimate evening of music and culinary delights. Join Kim and Piel Canela for a fabulous four-course dinner at Coco’s Kitchen in Zona Romantica. This special dinner show with Vallarta’s beloved songstress, Kim Kuzma, will take place in Coco’s beautiful garden under the stars.

Kim Kuzma, an award winning singer, songwriter and recording artist, first landed on the entertainment scene in Puerto Vallarta in 2005. She has returned every winter, to perform at various clubs and venues throughout the Banderas Bay area. As a result of her many hours of promoting shows, singing for fund raisers and performing on various stages, Kim has become a well-known part of the Puerto Vallarta music scene.

Kim’s upcoming performance at Coco’s Kitchen will be an intimate, acoustic sound with Eduardo Leon playing a rumba style of guitar along with vocals. Roberto Falcon will be on bass, Guicho Dominguez on cello and Fernando Hernandez on vocals and guitar.

Kim credits the success of Piel Canela to the fact that each member is a talent in their own right. She believes that they all have something to add to the mix. Along with their drive and desire to become better, they always enjoy what they’re doing. Kim Kuzma and the Piel Canela continue to be among Puerto Vallarta’s most acclaimed talent. With Kim’s passion for performing and giving people a relaxed show of humor mixed with music, her performance is always a sought after ticket!

Don’t miss this opportunity to see top rated Puerto Vallarta entertainment in a late season show. Join Kim Kuzma and Piel Canela for their 4th performance in Coco Kitchen’s charming garden. This will be a spectacular evening of quality music, Tuesday, April 11th, as Kim and the band close out their entertainment season with Coco and her staff.