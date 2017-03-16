Langosta Diez La Cruz International Cuisine and Art Gallery

Langosta DIEZ La Cruz is a fusion cuisine restaurant; its menu is comprised of fine dishes from International, Mediterranean, Argentinean, Italian and French cuisines. We created it with the intention of sharing a selection of our very favorite dishes, that is why our slogan reads:“Sharing fusions, secrets, and out or the ordinary flavors!” We have taken special attention and careful detail to our settings with the intention of creating a very relaxed and nice environment for you to enjoy memorable moments.



We put special care in the quality of ingredients; we use healthy recipes, and are proud of our finger food, entrees, pizzas and desserts. Our pizzas are prepared with very fine dough, baked on a wood oven that creates a unique flavor and adds a crunchy taste.

We roast the duck and the turkey on our wood oven; we also use it to grate cheese in dishes like cannelloni and lasagna. Our specialty is lobster, we prepare it in different ways and ask our clients to reserve their lobster with 24hrs of anticipation: also on our menu as a delicious taco with black bean paste. We pay special attention to our customer needs, and offer dishes according their religious, diet and health related needs. Our paintings and decor items are for sale. The whole place is a gallery! You like it, you add it to your bill; you take it home!

We are baby and wheelchair friendly, our restaurant and bathrooms are equipped to satisfy babies’ needs, as well as wheelchair customers. We welcome small pets, and have a smoker’s area.



OUR CHEF: Miguel Angel Hernández Gutiérrez: Well known Mexican Chef Miguel Angel Hernández Gutiérrez has more than 20 years experience of prestigious hotel chains and restaurants in Mexico City, Tamaulipas, Central Mexico and Riviera Nayarit.

We invite you to enjoy his fusion dishes and secrets, as he is always creating new flavors.

LOCATION: La Cruz de Huanacaxtle right in front of La Cruz roundabout. The name LANGOSTA DIEZ corresponds to our physical address, receiving our permits on November 10th, 2015 and opening December 10th, 2015; an interesting fact for those interested in numerology. The way we see it: We want you to give us a TEN! We are open Monday-Sunday 3-11pm. 329-295-5521.